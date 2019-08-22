As the writer of the Book of Proverbs admonishes in Chapter 2, verse 6, “Train children in the right way, and when old they will not stray.”
In Matthew 18:1-5 we read: “At that time the disciples came to Jesus and asked, ‘Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?’ He called a child, whom he put among them, and said, ‘Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever becomes humble like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. Whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.”
Mark 10:13-16 has it in these words: “People were bringing little children to him in order that he might touch them; and the disciples spoke sternly to them. But when Jesus saw this, he was indignant and said to them, ‘Let the little children come to me; do not stop them; for it is to such as these that the kingdom of God belongs. Truly I tell you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God as a little child will never enter it.’ And he took them up in his arms, laid his hands on them, and blessed them.”
Families and teachers have now prepared their children as a new school year begins. Kerrville is blessed with outstanding schools offering an amazing variety of opportunity for learning and growing. It is no longer as the old saying goes, only the “3 R’s” of the past: “Readin’, ’riting and ’rithmetic.”
There is a fourth “R” that, unfortunately, has often been neglected by many families in our culture of soccer, video games and entertainment. And that is “RELIGION.” Many of our children are in danger of becoming religiously illiterate (if not already so), lacking in Biblical knowledge, worship appreciation and faith experiences and practices, often because of the neglect on the part of some (not all) parents for whom this is not a priority. No wonder many “nones” lose their way as they grow into adolescence in a moral limbo.
There are nearly 100 churches in Kerrville. If your family is not part of a church family, find one to your liking from the list below. (Maybe First Presbyterian?)
What better time for a renewal of the experience of God in the life of your family than now? After all, we are all “children of God.” The fourth “R,” Religion, is indispensable for a successful, well-rounded family and community.
David Tritenbach is a retired Presbyterian minister.
