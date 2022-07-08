Locals attend NSDAR Continental Congress

Attending the NSDAR Continental Congress are, from left, Catherine Gauldin, Janis Arterbury, Jan Warren, Regent Karen Robertson, Honorary State Regent Donna Raymond, District VIII Director Nancy Davis, VAVS Deputy Representative Suzanne Faught and Dawn Collum.
Eight members of the Major James Kerr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution represented the chapter at Continental Congress, June 28-July 3 in Washington, D.C.
Since its founding in 1890, the NSDAR has had an annual meeting, with national, state and chapter leaders — as well as members from across the world — meeting at DAR National Headquarters in Washington, D.C., for a week during the summer to report on the year’s work, honor outstanding award recipients and plan future initiatives.
