The Gathering-Bringing God into Everyday Life, hosted by local columnist, author and speaker Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie and her team, will begin its fall session 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at The Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive in Kerrville
The Gathering began in 2018 and is a community Bible study, open to men and women of all faiths. It is centered around everyday life situations and life application of the Bible. Topics for the the six-week session will include: Wake up to who you are, Understanding your value and worth, Walking in peace, Handling crisis, Dealing with life’s disappointments and Living an overcoming life.
