The Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation awarded the Pregnancy Resource Center a grant in the amount of $50,000 to be used for general operating expenses in the building of strong families.
The Pregnancy Resource Center provides pregnancy testing, sonograms, pregnancy verifications for Medicaid, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections as well as prenatal and parenting classes that are designed to build strong families and award material assistance to their clients.
