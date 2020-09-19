A prayer movement known as The Return announced it will host a global day of prayer and repentance on Saturday, Sept. 26. The event will be a live national simulcast from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The local location for this event will be beneath The Empty Cross at The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden, 520 Benson Drive, just north of Interstate 10.
The community is invited.
The national event will feature many prominent speakers, including Jonathan Cahn, Bishop Harry Jackson, Mark Gonzales, James Dobson, Pat Robertson, Ben Carson, singer Danny Gokey, Tom Hess, Ricky Skaggs, Pat Boone and many more.
Local residents are encouraged to bring masks, lawn chairs, worship banners, shofar, knee pillows and Sharpies for a special prayer rock event.
The main program on Saturday will feature prayers for the nation, repentance of the church and Christian leaders and a prayer for repentance and intercession for America. An evening celebration service will wrap up the event from 6 to 9 p.m.
For more information, visit www.TheReturnKerrville.com or call 830-367-4614.
ABOUT THE RETURN
According to The Return’s Facebook page:
“The Return is a movement, an appointed time, and a specific day set apart for one purpose — the return to God by coming before His presence in humility, in sincerity, in prayer, and repentance.”
