The public is invited to attend a Prayer for the Nation and Community from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
Faithful will gather in the new sanctuary at Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett St., to offer “strategic prayers for the nation and community,” according to a press release from Louada Raschke Ministries.
For more information, contact Dawn Kanady at 830-315-6233 or dawn.kanady@louada.org, or visit www.louada.org.
