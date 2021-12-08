Kick off the holiday and giving season at The Arcadia Live Theatre on Dec. 9, with a return performance from Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis for their 2021 Holiday Shindig tour. These partners in music and in life have a playful and powerful chemistry evident in their songwriting and their onstage banter.
Closing out the busy week on Dec. 11, is Santa Saturday, where your little ones can get photographed with Santa Claus, enjoy holiday snacks and crafts, and watch a short, animated movie in the theater.
