Sabina Perez, a fifth grader at St. Mary’s Elementary School in Fredericksburg, took top honors in the National Center for State Courts’ 2022 Civics Education Essay Contest.
In explaining which amendment in the U.S. Constitution has had the most impact in people’s lives, an overwhelming number of students cited the First Amendment, with the 13th Amendment as a popular choice among younger contestants.
