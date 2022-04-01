The Hill Country Sheep and Goat Organization has scholarships for students with an emphasis in agriculture or a closely related field.
Applicants are accepted from graduating high school seniors with proof of admission to a college, university or technical school, as well as students currently enrolled in any of those institutions, including graduate and post-graduate students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.