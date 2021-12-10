Geoff Gannaway, left, and UGRA Past President and Public Outreach Committee Chair Blake Smith stand in front of Gannaway’s 10,000-gallon rainwater catchment system. Gannaway was the recipient of UGRA’s 2021 Large Rainwater System Incentive Program funding.
Geoff Gannaway stands with the pump and filtration system for his rainwater catchment system. These components provide potable water for all household needs.
Courtesy
Earlier this year, the Upper Guadalupe River Authority awarded Geoff Gannaway, of Hunt, $2,300 to support the construction of a rainwater catchment system that conserves water while meeting his household water needs.
The project was the 2021 recipient of UGRA Large Rainwater System Incentive Program funding. The program was initiated in 2017 to fund higher capacity rainwater catchment systems. These types of systems reduce reliance on surface water and protect spring flow by reducing demand for groundwater.
