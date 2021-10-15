Spreading the word about Glory Community Garden

The Rev. Allen Noah, executive director of Glory Community Garden, attends the 42nd American Community Gardening Association Conference in Hampton, Virginia, where he shared the story of the local garden in a presentation.
The Rev. Allen Noah, executive director of Kerrville’s Glory Community Garden, recently attended the 42nd American Community Gardening Association Conference in Hampton, Virginia, where he made a presentation on community building.
The conference was Sept. 23-26, and it featured workshops on community garden management, food security, horticulture and environment, nutrition and urban farming. Keynote speaker was Ira Wallace from the Southern Exposure Seed Exchange, which provides farmers and gardeners with seed for heirloom okra, watermelon, beans and greens. Wallace is the author of “The Timber Press Guide to Vegetable Gardening in the Southwest.”
