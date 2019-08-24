Kerrville will host a spookylicious event for Halloween and is now looking for sponsorship.
Family Fright Night is free to the community and will include games, trick-or-treating, food trucks, a costume contest, bounce houses and more. The celebration drew close to 3,000 trick-or-treaters last year.
Organizations can register to host a booth and activity with candy or prizes. They decorate either a car or a 10-by-10 tent booth with a family-friendly Halloween theme of their choosing and distribute candy or prizes to trick-or-treaters.
“A free event like Family Fright Night is only successful with the support of local organizations, clubs and businesses,” said Rosa Ledesma, the city’s parks and recreation specialist. “Take pride in your community and show your support by signing up to participate with a booth today.”
Those interested in supporting Family Fright Night but who do not want a booth are invited to support the cause with a monetary donation. Cash sponsorships go directly into providing candy, decorations and activities for the event.
Family Fright Night will begin at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive.
To get involved or for more information, visit kerrvilletx.gov, or contact the parks and recreation department at 830-257-7300 or recreation@kerrvilletx.gov.
