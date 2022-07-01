HUNTSVILLE — Several local students were among those named to the dean’s list of academic honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the list are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
Local students named to the dean’s list include Alyssa Beauchamp, Jessa Knox and Braden Ragsdale of Kerrville; Darian Medran of Ingram; and Cassie Guerrero of Pipe Creek.
