HUNT — Since 2007, the Hunt Garden Club has awarded more than $35,000, or around $3,000 per year, to area high school seniors in recognition of their academic excellence and community service. The club is currently accepting applications for 2022 scholarships. The applications are due by March 11.
The scholarship is open to high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, university or trade school for the summer or fall 2022 semester and meet two of the following three criteria: They must be a current resident of Hunt, Ingram or Mountain Home and must have attended Hunt School or currently attend Ingram Tom Moore High School, Tivy High School, Harper High School, Our Lady of the Hills High School, Hill Country Micro-School or are homeschooled.
