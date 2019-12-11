Residents of the Elm Creek Park area are invited to join neighbors to sing or listen to their favorite Christmas carols at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, on the outdoor campus of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 135 Methodist Encampment Road.
Hot drinks and cookies will be served.
For more information, call 830-895-2212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.