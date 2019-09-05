From the vision of the writer of the Book of Revelation, we read:
“Then I saw a new heaven and a new Earth. … And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘See, the home of God is among mortals. He will dwell with them; they will be his peoples, and God himself will be with them; he will wipe every tear from their eyes. Death will be no more; mourning and crying and pain will be no more, for the first things have passed away.” Revelation 21:1–4
As Christians, this is the promise toward which we live, but it’s not just a future hope. It’s God’s vision into which we are called to live daily, supported by our faith in the One who has given himself on our behalf.
Jesus Christ is “the way, the truth and the life” — nothing less — and the guide for our daily living. Presbyterian predecessors knew this and strove to give concrete meaning to Jesus’ promise in the constitution of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), which declares in brief, that we are called by God to live out our relationships with others remembering that we are part of a larger human family.
We are part of God’s family. It’s not by any means a family delineated by our ethnicity, our nationality or even our faith.
We must stand up and be counted as followers of Jesus Christ, saying “No!” to those who embrace self-promotion, who use their power against the disenfranchised and who enrich themselves in obedience to the gods of material wealth and power.
God’s will for humanity is one where peace, love and equality are the order for all children. We who share that vision must live in ways that help bring that vision to reality. It will not happen without great cost — politically, economically and personally.
Our world is not in its current state by accident. And this is the world that will always exist as long as people allow it.
Our voices must be heard in the halls of political power, in the boardrooms of corporations and in the families and communities where most of us live in relative comfort.
As Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel said, as he reflected on the rise of Nazism and the devastating human cost of the Holocaust, “Some are guilty. All are responsible.”
All of us should be challenged by that judgment, as we hear of the death of immigrant children in detention, as we silently face the racism in our criminal justice system, as we read the reports of God’s people who cannot afford food or medical care for their children.
Dare we stand before our Lord as the disciples did, asking, “Is it I, Lord?”
David Tritenbach is a retired Presbyterian minister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.