Cooler temperatures have hit the Hill Country, along with some days of light rain. In due time, we will have days with freezing, or near-freezing, temperatures. The Salvation Army is asking area residents to help those in need this winter by donating gently used coats and/or blankets to The Salvation Army.
“What we do know is, regardless of temperature, people do not like being wet. Wet and hot, or wet and cold, either way is miserable,” said Captain David Swyers of The Salvation Army.
