Lauren Simpson, a Houston law professor and gardener, will be the speaker at the first meeting of the year for the Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas, set for Tuesday, Sept. 14. The topic of her presentation is “The What, Why and How of Gardening for Wildlife at Home.”
“Simpson will show us how to transform yards into beautiful, native-plant paradises that support pollinators and please the neighbors,” a spokeswoman for the local NPSOT chapter said. “Her yard is a Certified Wildlife Habitat, a Monarch Waystation and a Certified Butterfly Garden. She has named her garden St. Julian’s Crossing in honor of St. Julian the Hospitaller, patron saint of travelers and innkeepers, because monarch butterflies travel through the gardens on their annual migration. She will be able to answer any of your questions after the presentation.”
