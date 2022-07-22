‘Pursue Peace’ convention underway around the globe

The annual Jehovah’s Witnesses convention is underway, and anyone can attend the virtual event by going to jw.org, JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others.
Against the tragic backdrop of a historic conflict in Europe, Kerrville residents will unite with millions around the globe to promote the timely theme “Pursue Peace” as they participate in a six-part annual event scheduled for July and August.
“Conventions always give me an opportunity to be instructed and get a real feel for true unity and peace,” said Loyd Thompson, of Kerrville, who has been attending conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 40 years. “This year, we are looking forward to being taught how to be peaceable in all aspects of our lives. I feel that people in general have a very aggressive mood and I don’t want to get drawn into that mindset. This convention will prove to be very helpful now and in the future.”
