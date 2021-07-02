ABILENE — Mckenzie Bonam, of Kerrville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Abilene Christian University.
Bonam was among more than 1,200 students who received degrees at May commencement in a combined ceremony for December 2020 and May 2021 graduates.
