SAN ANGELO — Angelo State University honored its 2022 Outstanding Graduate Students during the annual Graduate Research Symposium and Awards Ceremony on April 29.
Students representing 22 different graduate degree programs and all five of ASU’s academic colleges were recognized during the ceremony, including Nicole Smith of Kerrville.
