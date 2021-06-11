2 local grads receive scholarships from Kerrville Morning Rotary

Kerrville Morning Rotary awarded two $1,500 scholarships to area students. Recipients are Hugo Castorena, left, of Tivy High School, and Walker Ragsdale, right, of Ingram Tom Moore High School. Bob Green, center, is Morning Rotary scholarship chairman.

Kerrville Morning Rotary recently awarded two $1,500 scholarships to local students, one from Tivy High School and one from Ingram Tom Moore High School.

“It’s encouraging to see such qualified candidates,” Scholarship Committee Chairman Bob Green said.

