The Dixieland All-Stars, seven musicians with years of performing before large audiences to their credit, will provide special music at both the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services Sunday, Aug. 15, at Kerrville First United Methodist Church.
“Each August, we look forward to a visit from the All-Stars and their uplifting music,” said the Rev. David Payne, KFUMC senior pastor. “We invite our church family as well as others from throughout the community to hear some magnificent music that these musicians add to the richness of our worship experience.”
