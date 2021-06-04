The Kerr County Historical Commission will not meet in June, July or August.
The commission holds a monthly meeting on the third Monday of each month at noon in September-November and January-May at the Union Church Building, 101 Travis St. in Kerrville. Meetings are open to the public, and visitors are welcome.
