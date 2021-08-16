Kerrville native earns Rodeo Houston scholarship

Cameron Poole, of Kerrville, a junior animal science major at Angelo State University in San Angelo, has been awarded a $4,000 2021 Rodeo Achievement Scholarship from Rodeo Houston.
The Achievement Scholarships are awarded to current rodeo scholars who are working toward an undergraduate degree, have completed four semesters and at least 60 hours of coursework, and have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher at a Texas college or university. Each student will receive an additional $4,000 scholarship for each eligible semester.
