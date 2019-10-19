All the students of St. Peter’s School had a special visit from the city of Kerrville firefighters and Fire Pup.
They participated in safety lessons designed to teach them to call 9-1-1 for emergencies, Stop-Drop-Roll, checking smoke detectors, not playing with matches and more.
Firefighter Patrick Prout, a former St. Peter’s student, dressed in full gear to help the children understand to not be afraid of firefighters during a real emergency. Prout let the children listen to his breathing apparatus so they will not hide from the sound in the event of danger.
As usual, Fire Pup stole the show, giving out hugs and posing for pictures with the students.
“The school and staff would like to thank the KFD for their service to our community and young students,” states a press release from St. Peter’s.
To learn more about St. Peter’s School visit www.stpeterskerrville.com.
