Do you know what happened today? Oh, not today 2019. You may be reading this early in the morning and nothing has happened as far as you know. But what happens today may be historically remembered in our nation, world, or even personal life. Yes, we never know what the day before us holds. It’s brimming with opportunities and of course, dangers. Consider the following events that happened on August 3. Then, think about what this perhaps ordinary day holds for you.
ON THIS DAY HISTORICALLY
1914: Germany invades Belgium and declares war on France, beginning World War I
1955: Hurricane Connie begins pounding US for 11 days
1977: Radio Shack issues a press release introducing the TRS-80 computer, within weeks thousands were ordered
1979: US performs nuclear test at Nevada Test Site
1984: Mary Lou Retton scores 10 for final vault to win the individual all-round competition in Los Angeles and win an Olympic gymnastics medal
We may read the above and think, “So how does that affect me?” Obviously, some of them do more than others. Let’s get more personal. What has the date, August 3 meant for you in prior years? Do you know?
Do you remember? I can’t remember, but it’s written in my journal.
ON THIS DAY AT MY HOUSE
I’m smiling after having checked August 3, 2018 to be reminded what happened on that day. In the “Gratitude” section of my journal, “Prayers of My Heart,’ I wrote “Thank You, Lord, Cousin Camp.” What made me smile, however, was two of my grandchildren’s thanks written in large print. Seeing their 4 and 6 year old printing, “Thank You for trees. Thank You for Hunter” blessed me. So, a year ago at cousin camp at our home, two of our grandchildren walked in while I was having my morning devotion time with my Heavenly Father. Most importantly on August 3, 2018, I had the privilege of showing them how I daily journal my gratitude to God and they prayed and wrote to God that for which they were thankful. That may not sound like a World War, nuclear test, or Olympic score of 10, but it makes my spirit soar. And, it is significant. Why? If I can in any way support what my children are already doing to raise their children to know, love, and follow Jesus, then I want to. Our daily walk and influence may not rock the world, but it may positively influence those with whom we live and work.
BIBLICAL EXAMPLES OF SIGNIFICANT DAYS
Genesis 3:8
God walked in the Garden of Eden calling for Adam and Eve after they sinned.
Exodus 3:1
Moses was pasturing the flock of Jethro when God called him to change from professions: from leading sheep to pasture to leading the Jews to the Promised Land.
Matthew 3:2
John the Baptist preached, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.”
John 3:3 Jesus said, “Truly, truly I say to you, unless one is born again he cannot see the kingdom of God.”
Revelation 3:3
“So remember what you have received and heard; and keep it, and repent. Therefore if you do not wake up, I will come like a thief, and you will not know at what hour I will come to you.”
ON THIS DAY IN OUR LIFE
On this day in our life it is good to remember that each day is a gift and we choose on what to think and do. We are master of no one except ourselves. We can’t control another person’s thoughts or behavior. God gives us the privilege and free will to choose our thoughts and behavior. As an additional heavenly bonus, He provides the Bible to help us know how to choose wisely and His Holy Spirit to empower us to act accordingly. On this day, what will we choose? We may think no one is looking or what does it matter. Our Father, who dearly loves us is looking. Jesus is praying for us. You matter. Your day matters.
Heavenly Father, it with such gratitude that we thank You for Your divine perspective in our lives. We may not be able to change the world, but we can lay our hearts and minds before You so You can change them to mirror Your heart and mind. Make this day count for Your eternal glory in and through us. Amen.
Debbie Williams is the founder and president of Hill Country Ministries. She is in demand as a lecturer across the nation and author of several books: “The Plan A Woman in a Plan B World: What to Do When Life Doesn’t Go According to Plan.”
