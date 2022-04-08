FREDERICKSBURG — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at the Golden Hub Community Center, 1009 N. Lincoln St., in Frederficksburg.
All active and retired federal employees and their spouses are invited to attend.
