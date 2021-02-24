Die Künstler von Fredericksburg will present a two-hour painting demonstration by Daniel Gerhartz beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at the Gillespie County Historical Society.
Gerhartz, represented locally by Insight Gallery, is known for the way he captures both light and life in his paintings of people, landscapes and still life.
He has given Die Künstler permission to host a one-time streaming of each of his videos from the series “Through the Eyes of the Artist.”
Thursday night’s topic is “Color: Understanding Color Temperature.”
“Artist and art lovers alike are welcomed into his studio through this video to experience his warmth and enthusiasm as he opens the viewer’s ability to perceive the subjects more clearly and enables the artist to create strong and sensitive paintings,” a spokesman for Die Künstler von Fredericksburg said in a press release. “His warmth and passion are communicated with a gentleness that is inspiring and uplifting.”
For more information about the series, visit www.danielgerhartz.com
Die Künstler’s meetings are free. Guests are always welcome. The room opens at 6 p.m., and activities begin promptly at 6:30 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting. Following current social distancing guidelines, masks are required for all attendees
