Williams to offer women’s gathering Jan. 8
Debbie Taylor Williams will kick off the new year with a women’s Hill Country gathering titled “Starting Strong with 2020 Vision.”
The event is set for 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 8 at Trinity Baptist Church, 800 Jackson Road.
Topics will include: Seeking Your Prayer Life Deepen, Seeing God’s Answers to Your Prayers and Seeing Life with a Grateful Heart.
Child care for infants to kindergarten is available by registration.
Admission is $7.50 per person, which includes a “Prayers of My Heart Journal” and refreshments. Scholarships are available.
For more information and to register, call Gina in the church office at 820-895-0100, during regular office hours, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Church will host Prayer for the Nation
Zion Lutheran Church will begin the new year by hosting a Prayer for the Nation and Community. The public is invited to the prayer meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 2 in the Old Sanctuary of the church, at 624 Barnett St.
For more information on the event, contact Dawn at 830-315-6233 or dawn.kanady@louada.org or visit www.louada.org.
