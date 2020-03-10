The city of Kerrville will soon have a permanent tie to the city of Jerusalem, thanks to the collaboration between both countries and a concerted effort by many.
A larger-than-life-size bronze statue of the Lion of Judah — the symbol that represents Israel, King David, Jerusalem and the Jewish Messiah — will soon be a permanent part of Jerusalem’s Blumfield Park, one of the city’s largest parks, pending confirmation of an installation date.
How the gift came about was through the vision of Kerrville religious icon and recognized artist, designer and sculptor Max Greiner Jr.
“I believe I was inspired by God to create this monument in 2006, shortly after receiving the valuable land on IH-10 as a gift from Hershel and Shannon Reid, given to build The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden,” Greiner said. “I believe the Holy Spirit spoke to me in that moment and said, ‘I want a Ten Commandments Monument here with a giant lion on top.’ The calling ultimately went beyond that.”
Greiner envisioned a tie between the U.S. and Israel and the cities of Jerusalem and Kerrville and saw it as an original statue from American Christians.
“Many Christian individuals, ministries, universities and TV networks have joined my wife, Sherry, and me to make this art gift possible,” Greiner said. “Primary assistance has come from Jeff Anderson of Leadership Inc., Dodi Yavoh headed by Linda Morris, The Coming King Foundation, the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast with Albert Vekster and U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, in addition to The Joseph Project, the largest humanitarian charity in Israel. Thanks to the support of Christians, the city of Jerusalem and God, this dream has now been fulfilled.”
The giant lion was sculpted out of foam and clay by Greiner at his studio ranch south of Kerrville. The 10-foot-7-inch, 1,034-pound sculpture was then cast in bronze at Eagle Bronze in Lander, Wyoming, one of the top art foundries in the world. It was then transported by rail and shipped overseas.
Leadership Inc. of Kerrville became involved with the Lion of Judah initiative in 2018, said Jeff Anderson, who heads up the organization with his wife, Barbara.
He lauds the help from Jerusalem, citing assistance by their Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan Nahoum, who championed the project to city government officials, and Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, who has been instrumental in moving the statue from storage to the park.
“This has been a dream come true to see so much patience and persistence result in this gift being accepted by Jerusalem to be installed in a prominent place,” Anderson said. “It is a small gift compared to the Statue of Liberty but a true bridge between our two countries and our two cities.”
The project is receiving global attention for its powerful significance. Fox News, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee — who has a talk show on TBN — and most major Christian TV stations have all reached out to Greiner with interest in covering it.
Greiner could not be happier.
“Sherry and I pray that the symbolic art gift of the Lion of Judah will bless the Jewish nation forever with national pride, increased tourism and the presence of God Almighty,” he said.
