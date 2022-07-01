BROWNWOOD — Howard Payne University recently honored 62 students for their academic achievements in the 2021-22 school year, and two local students were among the honorees.
Award recipients represent majors, minors and other programs from the university’s seven schools and the Guy D. Newman Honors Academy.
