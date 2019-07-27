The Korean War began on June 25, 1950, as military forces of North Korea invaded South Korea. Two days later, President Truman ordered the United States military into the war to support the South Koreans.
The U.S. Army 2nd Infantry Division joined other American forces in Korea on July 23. In September, the Americans took to the offensive and pushed the North Koreans out of South Korean and up the peninsula toward the Chinese border. The rapid advance of the Allies caused the Chinese to enter the war.
The Chinese People’s Volunteer Force (PVF) began an offensive on Oct. 25. But for the next month the Allies continued to maintain the upper hand on the battlefield.
American soldiers enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal on Nov. 23. The following day, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, commander of allied forces, announced an offensive with the objective to get Americans home by Christmas.
But on Nov. 24, the Chinese began a counteroffensive with an overwhelming force that greatly outnumbered the Allies.
It soon became apparent that the Allies would be destroyed if they did not withdraw. The following week saw one hellish battle after another as the Allies wearily but gallantly made their way south. Enemy forces outflanked the Allies and attacked them at various locations along the route.
Billy Joe Butler was one of the Americans fighting against the advancing Chinese. Butler attended Tivy High School in Kerrville before joining the Army at the age of 17. He received an assignment with Company C, 2nd Engineer Combat Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division.
Company C fought a hard fight in what became known as the Battle of the Chongchon River. A two-lane gravel road paralleled the river and was the only route for retreat. The road soon became cluttered with destroyed vehicles. Company C cleared the road to enable Americans to proceed to safety.
Army commanders decided to assign the 2nd Infantry Division as the rear guard for the retreating forces. This meant that the division’s 15,000 soldiers would hold defensive positions until the very last and allow other Americans to retreat first. Fighting was fierce with many casualties on both sides.
The Americans were continually under enemy attack and accomplished only a few miles each day. On Nov. 28, Butler was taken prisoner of war near the small town of Kujang-dong. He was one of 23 from Company C that was lost that day.
In the end, the Battle of the Chongchon River claimed a total of 57 from Company C — almost half of its assigned strength.
Late in the day on Nov. 30, the commander of the 2nd Engineers faced the inevitable. The engineers would soon be overrun by the crushing Chinese advance. Americans were ordered to destroy their equipment so that it would not fall into the hands of the enemy. Equipment was doused with gasoline and set on fire.
The battalion flag with battle streamers was in risk of capture. The American commander ordered that it be burned to deny a prized souvenir for the Chinese victors.
The next day, Dec. 1, the battalion was finished. It started with 977 men, but on this day, only about one-fourth of them answered the roll.
The Chinese imprisoned Butler at Camp Hofong in the area of Pukchin-Tarigol, North Korea. He died of malnutrition and disease two months after capture.
A year ago, his remains were one of 55 returned to the United States by the North Koreans.
Butler was not forgotten during the almost 70 years he has been gone. His parents, brothers, sisters and many nephews, nieces and cousins remember him or have heard of him. His friends and Army buddies never forgot him. On July 26, the Army rendered military honors as he was interred next to his parents in Nichols Cemetery.
The 2nd Engineer Combat Battalion is active today and part of the 1st Armored Division. Each year, the engineers, regardless of where they are deployed, remember those they lost at the Chongchon River.
On Nov. 30 of each year, they conduct a unique and solemn ceremony of remembrance. They unfurl their company flag and set it to fire.
They never want to forget the sacrifices of Billy Joe Butler and his fellow soldiers.
The Korean War lasted three years and was as brutal and bloody as any war. But it did not get
much publicity in the United States. It was an undeclared war and
became known as a “police action” to war-weary Americans.
The Korean War is sandwiched between World War II and the Vietnam War and often called the Forgotten War.
American casualties in the Korean war include more than 40,000 killed and 100,000 wounded. Almost 8,000 are yet to be returned to their loved ones.
It is hoped that more will soon come home and rest with their families on familiar ground.
They are not forgotten. May they rest in peace.
Gary Noller is commander of the Cpl. Jacob C. Leicht AMVETS Post 1000 in Kerrville. He can be reached at gnoller@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.