AUSTIN (TPWD) — The May issue of Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine, available on newsstands now, highlights the Lights Out Texas campaign, which aims to create a safer spring migration for birds through cities across the state. Lights both attract and disorient the birds.
Based on two decades of research from Chicago, the country’s deadliest city for migrating birds — followed closely by Houston and Dallas — darkening the windows produced 11 times fewer bird collisions during spring migration and six times fewer collisions during fall migration.
