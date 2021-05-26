Jackopierce on local stage tonight

Celebrating 30 years of making music, Jack O’Neill and Cary Pierce — the “Jack O” and “Pierce” of the seminal duo Jackopierce — bring their high-energy live show to Arcadia Live tonight, May 27, in support of their first studio project in five years, “Feel This Good.”
Formed in 1988, the Dallas-based duo has released 10 studio albums, toured three continents, nine countries and 45 states, amassing millions of loyal fans along the way. They have shared the stage with John Mayer, Dave Matthews, Matchbox20, Counting Crows, The Wallflowers and Sheryl Crow, among many others.
