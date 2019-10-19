How did a small isolated settlement on the edge of the western frontier become so prosperous, after a devastating Civil War? Especially when it took two days to travel the existing military supply road to the nearest large village of San Antonio.
How did Kerrville thrive when settlement was constrained by hostile Indians, limited by arable soil or fresh water and transportation was tedious? Yet, in-spite of being isolated by geology and passed over by development, this vast, drought-prone tableland now known as the Texas Hill Country became center-stage for one of the great entrepreneurial stories of the 19th century.
THE WESTERN CATTLE TRAIL: TUESDAY, OCT. 29, 6 P.M. AT DIETERT CENTER
Dr. Bill Rector will lead a DLI Class “The Western Cattle Trail” that will bring alive many interesting aspects of Kerrville’s old-west entrepreneurial roots for your learning enjoyment. His story of the Western Cattle Trail centers around a 19-year-old orphan from Alsace, France. In 1857, this young man left a three year stent as a Texas Ranger to purchase, with the help of a brother-in-law, a small general store at Camp Verde, a military outpost in Kerr County.
There, young Charles Schreiner sold goods to soldiers and began a mercantile business that gradually contributed to Kerrville becoming an economic engine of the Wild West. How this one man rose from rags to riches in such a desolate place is an integral part of the story.
Bill Rector’s interest in learning about Charles Schreiner and the Western Cattle Trail was influenced by historians Joe Luther and Joe Herring Jr. who were both instrumental in peaking his interest into further research. Bill is a long serving member of the Kerr County Historical Commission. His current passion is the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center, which is endeavoring to develop a historical museum in Kerrville. You can say that Bill loves Kerr County history and desires to be an active citizen in preserving and passing it along to future generations.
Dr. Rector developed this DLI Class to help our present-day community find appreciation in the significant role that Kerrville and its founding fathers played in Texas history. His goal is to share how our isolated community on the edge of the frontier eclipsed other Texas towns. Why, Kerrville became a center of the Wild West and how it helped Texas recover from the economic effects of the Civil War.
The discussion of the Western Cattle Trail includes a story about a popular and prolific western fiction author who lived in Kerrville and heard tales from the old trail-drivers. How Kerrville’s wealth and prosperity was derived from the Longhorn Cattle Industry and the ways we continue to benefit from this wealth today. Plus, how Captain Charles Schreiner earned his wealth and why he choose to give so much back to this community.
Roads Less Traveled: Holy Sites Outside Israel: Tuesday November 5th (6pm) at Dietert Center
Ted Schulenberg is a retired geologist. He worked for a large company (Chevron), a small one (his own) and two foreign governments (South Korea and Kenya). He is a frequent instructor at Club-Ed and is contributing to DLI by teaching “Roads Less Traveled: Holy Sites Outside Israel” on Tuesday November 5th at the Dietert Center.
Along the way, while living and traveling in the Near East, Ted developed an active interest in visiting Old and New Testament related historical sites outside of Israel. He inherited his interest in religion from his father and his interest in the Near East from his daughters; both of whom, like Ted, lived and/or traveled fairly extensively in the Near East.
Ted explains, “My primary interests lie at the intersection of science and religion and I have long felt that there should be no intersection, but rather two parallel paths in search of truth.” Ted’s class will look at each Holy Site for truth. One of the sites covered will be Abel’s tomb which is located on the west mountains of Damascus in Syria. Abel was the second man born in Biblical history. As the story goes, Abel was killed by his brother Cain which is known to be the first homicide of mankind.
This DLI Class will be a pictorial travelogue of biblical and early Christian sites in Near East areas surrounding Israel. As Ted says, “Many have visited Israel and/or traveled in the footsteps of Paul. Yet, few have enjoyed the opportunity to visit equally compelling sites in the surrounding areas. If that’s you, this class is for you.”
Until we meet again a favorite Henry Fod quote from Bill Rector: “Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.”
Remember, learning is a treasure that follows its owner everywhere!
To sign up for the next classes, call 830-792-4044 Monday through Friday, or register online at www.clubed.net. Class registration fees are $20.
DLI Chairman Jeff Anderson is servant pastor of SERV Kerrville, a nonprofit collaborating with community partners to empower lifelong learning. Jeff@Leadershipinc.us.
