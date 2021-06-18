KPUB plans multiple give-back activities

KPUB will accept canned food donations at its main office at 2250 Memorial Blvd. through June 25. All donations will be distributed to Mustard Seed Ministry’s food pantry and the Doyle Community Center.
The Kerrville Public Utility Board is celebrating the “Public Power Month of Giving,” a month-long event in which not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities engage in volunteer activities in their communities. The event was established by the American Public Power Association, which has asked the more than 2,000 public power utilities across the country to participate and join the celebration of giving during June.
Public power utilities are community-owned and customer-focused, and as such, KPUB is actively involved in the community and regularly gives back in a variety of ways, a KPUB spokesman said in a press release.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
