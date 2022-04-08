Crosses on the grounds at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church mark the 40 days of Lent. One cross has been added each day of Lent to mark the observance of Jesus’ time spent in the desert prior to his crucifixion.
Anyone who drives past St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Methodist Encampment Road these days may observe the lengthening of lines of small white crosses on the grounds of the church. For each of the 40 days of Lent, a member has added a cross to mark the observance of the period in which Christians believe Jesus spent in the desert prior to his crucifixion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.