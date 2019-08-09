Hill Country CattleWomen award scholarships
The Hill Country CattleWomen awarded scholarships to two former Kerr County students for the 2019-20 academic year.
Erin Bernhard, a senior at Texas A&M University in San Antonio, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship. She is an International Business Management major and plans to graduate in the summer of 2020.
Clayton Meadows, the son of Chad and Ginger Meadows of Hunt, was awarded a $3,000 scholarship. He is a senior at Sul Ross State University in Alpine and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resource Management with a concentration in Sustainable Ranch Management.
In addition to the two Kerr County recipients, the Hill Country CattleWomen awarded six scholarships — totaling $26,000 — to students from Kendall, Gillespie, Llano and Bexar counties. The group has awarded $364,950 in scholarships since 1999 to local junior- and senior-level college attendees from the Hill Country.
Hill Country CattleWomen monies come from the group’s annual fundraiser, HCCW Spring Roundup Dinner and Dance.
“The membership would like to extend our thanks to the local merchants, banks and ranchers for their generous contributions to this event,” an HCCW spokeswoman said in a press release. “Join our efforts for beef promotion, agriculture education, scholarships and support of personal property rights.”
Canty named to dean’s list at Fort Lewis College
DURANGO, Colorado — Claire Canty, of Kerrville, was named to Fort Lewis College’s dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Canty’s major is Public Health.
To be eligible for dean’s list, a student must carry a semester grade-point average of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded, college-level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.
Salter earns degree from Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Nearly 3,220 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2019. The graduates are from 101 Kansas counties, 48 states and 48 countries.
The university awarded 2,423 bachelor’s degrees, 627 master’s degrees, 183 doctorates — 104 of which are Doctor of Veterinary Medicine — and 15 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.
Among those earning degrees was Kerrville resident James Salter III.
He received his Bachelor of Science in technology management.
