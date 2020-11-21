The Angel Tree program — along with the iconic Red Kettle Campaign — is one of the Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 Texas children will receive Christmas gifts this season, thanks to donors across the state.
“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year,” said Capt. David Swyers, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Kerrville. “With all that 2020 has brought, more families than ever are in need of a little extra support and assistance. Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in a small way will deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.