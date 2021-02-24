The Kerr Arts and Cultural Center is currently hosting its Art Show and Sale, featuring the works of Idonna Coffelt, C.C. Matheny, Stella Sydow and others.
The show and sale is in the Cornels Gallery during KACC’s regular business hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
“Along with the artwork on display will be a selection of frames, art supplies and a lot of other treasures,” a KACC spokeswoman said in a press release.
KACC is at 228 Earl Garrett St. in downtown Kerrville.
For more information, call 830-895-2911.
