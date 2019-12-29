Oct. 31 passed without fanfare, but for Kerrville’s Hal & Charlie Peterson Foundation it was a significant milestone. Seventy-five years earlier, in the midst of World War II, brothers Hal & Charlie Peterson, along with their trusted manager Guy Griggs, and associates C.H. Gilmer and Henry Burney created the Foundation with a starting contribution of $100 from Hal Peterson.
Hal, known as “Boss” since his childhood, with his younger brother Charlie, had created a series of successful businesses along with their manager Griggs. They were frustrated at the time by income tax rates as high as 92 percent that were removing their profits from the Hill Country. Possibly inspired by their contemporaries, Mary Holdsworth and Howard Butt, Sr., who had formed their own foundation in 1933, the Peterson Foundation was created and “dedicated to humanity” for the good of all residents in the Texas Hill Country. For the rest of their lives, the brothers directed their profits to the Foundation.
Boss was a man of ambition and big ideas. He left his family’s struggling ranch at 15 to work in the Weston Garage in Kerrville. By 18, he owned the garage and from there launched Peterson’s Garage and Auto Company. In the 1920’s, before there were many automobiles on the road, Boss began busing people in whatever automobiles he could find on regular trips between Kerrville and San Antonio. Soon, he and his partner Charlie purchased three stretched Buicks to make the daily runs. Their small fleet became the Kerrville Bus Company, which continues today as part of Coach USA. Along the way, the brothers acquired the General Motors franchises to sell Buick, Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Cadillac. As their fortunes grew, the brothers started and acquired interests in many businesses and ranches, including the West Texas Auto Company, Beverly Studios, Castle Investments Corporation, the American Pure Milk Company, Camp Eagle, where they often entertained GM executives, and the Beck Bus Company, which built the buses used by their bus company. Boss was kept grounded by his equal partner Charlie, who is remembered as a calm and gentle man. Griggs usually held a 2% “tie-breaking” ownership interest in each enterprise and managed all of the day to day business affairs. Charlie died in 1953, and Boss in 1962. Boss and Charlie are survived only by Charlie’s beloved step-daughter Beverly Sullivan.
The first goal of the Foundation was to build a new, state of the art hospital for Kerrville. Boss had his first heart attack in 1935 and his father, Sid, suffered from heart disease as well. Boss envisioned a “Mayo Clinic of the Southwest” and set out to build and staff the best facility possible, stretching his own finances and even borrowing money to make his dream a reality. The Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital, named in honor of their father, opened to national attention in 1949. From then until 1990 the Peterson Foundation operated the hospital and absorbed any losses, making sure that every resident of the Hill Country had the best possible care. The establishment of Medicare and Medicaid, along with growing medical and legal complexity, eventually made the Foundation’s ownership of the hospital unwise, so the hospital was spun off into its own not-for-profit entity in 1990.
Since then, the Peterson Foundation has focused on supporting nonprofit organizations in Kerr County and the adjacent counties: Gillespie, Kendall, Kimble, Bandera, Edwards, and Real.
Brian Oehler, who has been general manager of the Foundation since 2006, says that “About the time that I started working for the Foundation, there were just over 500 tax-exempt organizations in the seven counties that we serve. Now, there are 1,644. There are some fantastic nonprofits in our area, and we are proud to help them.”
The Foundation has made grants to more than 300 organizations so far.
“By law, foundations like the Peterson Foundation are required to distribute a certain amount each year,” Oehler said. “For us, that will be about $2.7 million in 2019.”
Finding worthy recipients is never a problem. The Foundation’s largest funding commitment this year was $400,000 to improve foster care services in the area. Other large grants were $175,000 to Schreiner University for the Hill Country College Fund and its nursing programs, $85,000 for a new truck for the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department, and $56,315 for major renovations to the Ingram Little League facilities.
“Health care is still a priority for the Foundation, with sizeable grants almost every year to the Raphael Community Free Clinic, similar clinics in Fredericksburg, Bandera, and Boerne, and the New Hope Counseling Center,” Oehler said.
Adjusted for inflation, the Foundation has granted well over $270 million since it was founded. The Foundation’s largest single gift ever was $7 million for the construction of the current Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Once each month, Oehler and the Foundation’s seven trustees meet to consider grant applications.
“Our trustees have a lifetime appointment to the board,” Oehler said. “The longest serving is Bill Cowden, who has been on the board since 1981. Our newest trustee is Scott Peschel, who was appointed in 2013.” Also serving on the board are Lynn LeMeilleur, John M. Mosty, retired manager of the Foundation, Scott Schreiner Parker, Kyle Priour, and Jim Stehling. “We generally look at 4-10 applications each month. The average amount approved for each grant is $30,000.” Since 1944, the Foundation has had only five managers and five secretaries. Nancy Rector began assisting Oehler and the trustees in 2017.
The Foundation accepts contributions but doesn’t actively raise funds. Over the years, several families have made contributions for specific purposes or to add to the Foundation’s charitable gifts in general. The Foundation administers the Franklin A. and Blanche B. Landers Memorial Fund and the John and Emma Lapham Fund to assist with medical education, the Randy and Sonja Johnson Fund for the United Way, the Reese Johnson Fund for Any Baby Can, and was the beneficiary of the estates of Emma and Ernest Ingenhuett. Florence and Edward Galbraith established trusts with the Foundation using the income to help local patients pay off hospital bills. After 50 years, those trusts terminated and were paid out to the Episcopal Church according to the Galbraith’s instructions.
Oehler started working for the Foundation after briefly practicing law in Kerrville and working as a bank trust officer for eight years. He grew up in Kerrville, graduated from Tivy High School, and received an accounting degree in Texas A&M’s Business Honors Program. He graduated from the Texas Tech University School of Law with a Doctor of Jurisprudence and became licensed to practice law in 1995. His wife Liz, also an A&M accounting graduate and a CPA, is controller for Schreiner University. They have three sons, the youngest is a sophomore at Tivy. “I have the best job I can imagine and Liz and I are fortunate to be able to live in Kerrville where we grew up and to remain near to our families.”
Seventy-five years is just the beginning for the Foundation, though. The organization’s charter calls for it to have a perpetual duration. “We work hard to manage the investments and make decisions that will allow us to be here helping the community for a very long time” says Oehler. Anyone seeking additional information about the Foundation, including all of the grants made for the past three years, should visit the Foundation’s website at www.hcpetersonfoundation.org or read more in the book “Hal & Charlie: The Texas Peterson Brothers Who Risked a Fortune for a Hill Country Foundation.”
