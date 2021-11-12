Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries will open its warehouse doors to invite the public to volunteer in helping to pack ingredients for Hill Country families in need this holiday season.
Volunteers will have the opportunity to learn about additional services, tour the ministry’s warehouse, hear a Christmas message and find an ornament on the Giving Trees that includes a special kid’s tree with ornaments and prayers for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.