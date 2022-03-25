Ingram club tours hydroponic garden

The Ingram Garden Club has two more meetings remaining in our year; until then, we keep having fun learning about what is being grown in our area or how to take care of our own gardens with the many varieties of plants available to us.
On March 14, club members visited Mikey’s Garden in Hunt. Melissa and Mike Maynard wholesale to several businesses around Kerr County, Fredericksburg and even San Antonio. They grow many varieties of lettuce, kale, herbs and other greens. Their growing method is through hydroponics.
