Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the word “change” in a verb tense: “As to become different or to undergo transformation.”
Speaking about change, leadership guru John Maxwell said, “Change is inevitable, growth is optional.”
Human rights leader Nelson Mandela added, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change your world.”
In October, the Dynamic Learning Institute will host two learning classes on the topic of understanding changes ahead that will contemporarily impact each of us. First, the rapid transformation of the Hill Country and, second, the generational differences that are impacting all five American generations alive today.
Each topic features an area speaker with special expertise to help you better understand changes ahead within the communities and cultures we care about.
So, in the words of Nelson Mandela, we will be better educated to personally embrace the future and understand the realities of new agendas, such as Kerrville’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan.
THE TRANSFORMATION OF THE TEXAS HILL COUNTRY: 6 p.m. Oct. 1, Dietert Center, $20
Generations have learned that the Hill Country is a hard land to work and a beautiful land to behold. Enjoying this land has given us each respect for traditions and a quality of life that now attracts so many people here.
The influx of new people has increased the value of property and brought growth and prosperity to our towns. Yet, this prosperity is changing us. Economic success and opportunities are challenging time-honored traditions and family values. Today, the residents of our communities are different people facing different issues than our grandparents.
Fredericksburg, in particular, has done an excellent job of preserving its heritage as it welcomes newcomers and visitors alike. Yet, this preservation of the town’s historic district has resulted in soaring property values and weekend visitor counts that far outnumber residents.
This small town now hosts up to 50,000 tourists in a single weekend. With nine hotel projects underway, 1,000 current bed and breakfasts and 1,500 new homes under construction, the word change understates the dynamic transformation going on in the community.
Those statistics tell only one of many versions of the story of change that is going down in our area.
There is a thing about fiction that often drills more deeply into the heart of a story than journalism or statistical reports. This is where writer and storyteller Marc Hess excels and his DLI class will offer you the opportunity to consider the question: How do you hold onto your traditional values in a world that is rapidly changing around you?
This question lies at the core of Hess’s new fictional novel “The Gillespie County Fair.” In his DLI class at the Dietert Center at 6 p.m. Oct. 1, Hess will discuss how the changes in Fredericksburg manifest themselves in specific and very personal ways.
In addition to sharing the insights of his published work, Hess will want to hear from you, your perspective and your experiences.
Join Hess and DLI for what promises to be a lively and pertinent discussion about the times we live in the Hill Country.
INIGHTS INTO TODAY’S GENERATIONAL DIVIDES: 2 p.m. Oct. 3, Schreiner University’s Cailloux Campus Activity Center (River Room), $20
The phrase “Generation Gap” became popular to describe the disconnect between baby boomers and their parents in terms of music, values, dress, government and politics. Yet, studies in sociology indicate that generational gaps or divides have been a recurring aspect of life in America since its founding and may be somewhat predictable.
Daniel R. Coleman, director of the Division of Business Education at Schreiner University, will lead an intriguing class to help you understand and hopefully enjoy the generational divides (gaps) you are very likely experiencing today.
Coleman will share anecdotal personal stories about his parents’ path through the Great Depression using family life experiences to humorously illustrate generational differences.
This DLI class will be a light-hearted overview of the generational history of the United States. The class will focus on the very intriguing theories of Professor Neil Howe. Howe is author, historian and sociologist who has examined, in nine highly acclaimed books, how generational differences shape attitudes, behaviors and the course of history.
According to Howe, we are now sitting within the storm of a recurring era of crisis that typically appears every 80 to 90 years (fourth generation). This DLI class will help you understand what’s happening now and why — including helping you see what may be coming ahead for your children and grandchildren.
Dealing with generational divides is seldom easy and can lead to bitter and broken relationships. Understanding the history of generational differences helps to minimize conflict and lessen the natural anxiety that comes with shepherding in the changes wrought by new generations.
Join Coleman for a lighthearted, yet insightful, look at the sociological challenges we face today from generational differences.
BE SAFE & SECURE ONLINE EVERY TIME: 6 p.m. Sept. 26, Dietert Center, FREE to first 70 reservations
Knowing that financial cyber-literacy is vital to each of us, DLI approached Broadway Bank to learn about this topic from the perspective of a large bank that is spending millions to provide protection to its customers. Broadway’s network security officer, Sonny Montiel, offered these insights for next Thursday’s program, where participation is free with prior registration:
What is Network Security at a large Bank today?
Customers entrust their bank with their livelihoods and place a strong emphasis on our ability to protect their data and money. The Information Technology Security team ensures proper infrastructure, procedural security and regulatory compliance which are key in achieving those objectives on behalf of our customers.
What are the biggest security issues confronting bank customers today?
Today cyber-crime is a fact of life and has become very sophisticated in its application. Security trends indicate that as consumers are armed with appropriate knowledge to identify threats and mitigate risks, they are proactively more capable to “Be Safe and Secure Online – Every Time.”
What will class participants take away from your class?
The digital world we live in is advancing at a rapid rate and, as a result, can be intimidating to many. I hope the audience leaves better informed regarding security threats and tactics employed by bad actors, helping participants to be more confident in identifying risks that could lead to unfavorable outcomes; and learning insights that will actually reduce stress while increasing confidence in the use of technology by way of new security knowledge.
UPCOMING CLASSES
• Birds of the Hill Country: 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at Schreiner University, Weston Campus, entrance on East Main Street. Cost is $20. This fall’s DLI class offerings promise many stimulating learning opportunities presented by speakers who are passionate about their topic.
To sign up for classes, call 830-792-4044, Monday through Friday, or register online at www.clubed.net.
Class registration fees are $20 unless otherwise noted. Class scholarships are available by emailing Read2Win@ServKerrville.com.
Remember: Learning is a treasure that accompanies its owner everywhere.
DLI Chairman Jeff Anderson is servant pastor of SERV Kerrville, a nonprofit collaborating with community partners to empower lifelong learning.
