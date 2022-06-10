Members of Scout Troop 111 recently participated in a work day at the Museum of Western Art. With funding from the Tierra Madre Garden Club of Kerrville, plants were purchased to beautify the landscape of the museum, and Scouts spent the morning digging in the dirt.
Scout Troop 111 is based at the Notre Dame Catholic Church and has about 20 members from across the area, including Kerrville, Harper, Ingram, Bandera, Fredericksburg and Center Point.
