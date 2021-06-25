BROWNWOOD— Howard Payne University recognized 227 students for academic success during the spring 2021 semester, including three local students.
Students must earn a 4.0 grade-point average to be named to the president’s list, a 3.65-3.99 GPA to be named to the dean’s list and a 3.5-3.64 GPA to be named to the honor roll.
