The Kerr County Texas Exes had a great turnout for their last gathering at the Hey Barn, according to a spokesperson for the organization. They are planning to gather again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, for a Thirsty Thursday social at the Schreiner Campus Trail Head Beer Garden.
“Every gathering is an opportunity to meet fellow UT Longhorn supporters — whether you went to UT or not — and collect donations for our Kerr County Chapter scholarships awarded to Kerr County high school seniors entering UT Austin next fall,” the spokesperson said in a press release.
