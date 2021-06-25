New Hill Country CattleWomen officers include, from left, Deborah Van Telligen, president; Teri Stone, first vice president; Diane Staudt, second vice president; Amy Guinn, third vice president; Paulette Keller, fourth vice president; Terri Dickey, secretary; and Louanne McDowell, treasurer.
Cattlewoman of the Year Suzanne Crowe, of Fredericksburg, left, is congratulated by meeting co-hostess Alice Anderson, of Boerne.
Courtesy photo
The Hill Country CattleWomen had their end-of-the-year meeting at the Bar Cross Cattle Company in Boerne.
“The event was hosted by owner Karen Schneider and neighbor Alice Anderson,” a spokesman for the organization said. “In the beautiful setting under huge oak trees on the Guadalupe River, a fabulous beef lunch was served by the Hungry Horse Caterers from Boerne.”
