Tending the Garden

Members of the Glory Community Garden, at 200 W. Davis St., have been busy watering, weeding and tending their crops.
The Rev. Noah Allen, who works with the garden’s leadership team, announced that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Partners Luncheon was canceled this year. They team also canceled the September “Music in the Garden” event and the October “Fall Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.