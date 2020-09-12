Tending the Garden

The sign at Glory Community Garden details the mission and vision of the outreach project of Barnett Chapel United Methodist Church.

 William R Houghton Photography

Members of the Glory Community Garden, at 200 W. Davis St., have been busy watering, weeding and tending their crops.

The Rev. Noah Allen, who works with the garden’s leadership team, announced that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Partners Luncheon was canceled this year. They team also canceled the September “Music in the Garden” event and the October “Fall Festival.

